VIP AUDIO 11/9 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including two big matches announced for next week, Drew & New Day vs. Orton & Miz & Morrison, Asuka vs. Jax, Styles tries to unite his team (26 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including two big matches announced for next week that could affect Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre & New Day vs. Randy Orton & Miz & Morrison, Asuka vs. Nia Jax, A.J. Styles tries to unite his team and then booked them against each other, Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, Nikki Cross confronts Alexa Bliss, and more.

