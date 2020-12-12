VIP AUDIO 12/11 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Cleaning up The Cleaner – Artistic analysis on the new Kenny Omega heel act in AEW (51 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The new Kenny Omega heel act in AEW. On the show, Zack Heydorn discusses the successes of the new act and why it works with specific discussion points on the look, presentation, and confidence of Omega’s presentation. Other discussion points include Omega’s promo work, his credibility as a star, his in-ring style, the relationship with Don Callis, the future of the act, big matches on the horizon, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO