SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Paul Heyman ups his role and is it a sign of something, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella headlines in a non-title match, Otis-Gable workout, TLC hype, and more with live callers.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO