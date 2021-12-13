News Ticker

December 13, 2021

VIP AUDIO 12/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Tyler Sage joins Greg to review ROH Final Battle, plus a preview of AEW Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite, more (102 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to review, match by match, the ROH Final Battle PPV. They also preview the AEW Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite and take calls on topics such as Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn’s Smackdown interactions, Rock & Nick Khan, Jim Cornette, and more.

