VIP AUDIO 12/12 – WKH – The News & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Omega on Impact again tonight, Smackdown rating, then 15 years ago Hotline covering Sting signing with TNA, Lesnar-WWE legal battle, Raw review (60 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, first some news and notes on Impact Wrestling’s “Final Impact” special tonight with another special Kenny Omega appearance and notes on Smackdown ratings. Then we flash back to two Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago. First, the Dec. 20 WKH features my in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of the big news that TNA had signed Sting, in-depth details on the Brock Lesnar legal battle with WWE, updates on several former WWE wrestlers in Japan including one jump this week, Smackdown rating notes from this week, TNA Impact rating notes from last week, Stacy Keibler’s role on an ABC series next year, and more. Then a review and analysis of the Dec. 12, 2005 episode of Monday Night Raw.

