VIP AUDIO 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 269, discuss implications of Julianna Peña upsetting Amanda Nunes and the war of words between Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz, more (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 269. Within their discussion they discuss the implications of Julianna Peña upsetting Amanda Nunes and the war of words between Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz. They give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus. They close the show by giving a few thoughts on the passing of Jimmy Rave.

