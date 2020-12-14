VIP AUDIO 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): John Moore joins Greg to preview WWE TLC, talk Kenny Omega/Impact, more (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by ProWrestling.net’s John Moore for a match-by-match preview of WWE TLC. They also talk about Kenny Omega’s Impact appearances and the relationship between that company and AEW. They take emails and calls on Sasha Banks as a face, the potential of Reigns vs. Goldberg, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO