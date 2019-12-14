VIP AUDIO 12/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari (AD-FREE): Reigns Unleashed! Corbin vs. Kingston, final TLC hype, Miz house doll invasion, on-site correspondent, live callers and mailbag (79 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown with the fallout from Survivor Series with live callers, an on-site correspondent from Milwaukee, and mailbag questions and comments. They talk the hype for TLC including Roman Reigns “unleashed,” Baron Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston for the first time one-on-one, Renee Young interviews Miz at his house leading to alarm when Firefly Funhouse dolls show up in Monroe’s crib, and more. They take live calls, respond to mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent in Milwaukee about off-air happenings and crowd reactions.

