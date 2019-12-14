VIP AUDIO 12/6 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE TLC 2019 (49 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE TLC 2019. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a TLC match, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a TLC match, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a tables match, and more. Enjoy!

