VIP AUDIO 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (12-14-14) WWE TLC Post-Show talking Wyatt vs. Ambrose, Rusev vs. Swagger, Cena vs. Rollins, Harper vs. Ziggler, New Day vs. Goldust & Stardust Cody, Uso vs. Miz & Mizdow, Nikki vs. A.J. Lee + VIP Aftershow (125 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 14, 2014 episode as PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss with live callers the TLC PPV including Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose, Rusev vs. Jack Swagger, John Cena vs. Seth Rollins, Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. Goldust & Stardust Cody, Usos vs. Miz & Mizdow, Nikki Bella vs. A.J. Lee, and more. Plus, the post-game show features a broader overview of WWE’s broken writing system and how one PPV captured years of mounting problems.

