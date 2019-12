KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at at the latest news focused on these topics: AEW and NXT tie in total viewership, making sense of caveats, demos, and a deep look at minute-by-minute trends, plus a review of NXT TV results.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO