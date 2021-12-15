SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss CM Punk-MJF segment from last week's Dynamite, Hook's debut, ROH Final Battle, Winter is Coming preview, more (71 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the CM Punk-MJF segment from last week’s Dynamite. They also preview Winter is Coming, mainly highlighting the main event between Adam Page and Bryan Danielson. They talk about Hook’s debut, ROH Final Battle, the Briscoes-FTR angle, Jeff Hardy, and more. Plus, they take emails on a variety of topics, including AEW potentially lending talent to WWE for biographical content. Email next week’s show: alleliteaftershow@gmail.com

