VIP AUDIO 12/14 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 2 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-12-2019) Jericho’s offer to Moxley, MJF promo, Omega & Page team, Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back two years when PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss the Dec. 12, 2019 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Garland, Tex. They discuss Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley, MJF’s promo about Cody challenge, Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page team, The Young Bucks vs. Ortiz & Santana, Swole’s debut on Dynamite, Jungle Boy “pins” Jericho for three count, and more. Plus an on-site correspondent with results of what happened before and after Dynamite including AEW Dark TV spoilers.

