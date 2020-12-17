VIP AUDIO 12/16 – East Coast Cast #531 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Raw ratings hitting another record low, selling uniqueness of TLC PPV while giving away gimmick for free, Hurt Business and Roman Reigns, more (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tonight on the ECC, the guys discuss Raw ratings hitting another all-time record low and nearly being beaten by AEW in the key demographics. Is WWE’s ratings failures a microcosm of the entire TV industry? Some happenings from television including trying to sell the uniqueness of a TLC PPV while giving away the gimmick for free. AEW and Impact Wrestling’s relationship continues. The Hurt Business and Roman Reigns are two rare reasons to watch WWE main programming these days. Live calls, emails, and more.

