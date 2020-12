VIP AUDIO 12/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Sage (AD-FREE): Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela, Cody’s big announcement, Adam Page’s hero journey, positive steps for AEW women’s division, more (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Contributor and host of the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor,” Tyler Sage, to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls. Discussion points include the Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela main event, Omega’s continued heel presentation, Callis doing commentary around the ringside area as the match went on, the potential of Rey Fenix as Omega’s next challenger, Cody’s big announcement, Sting’s appearance and if more will have diminishing returns, positive steps for the AEW women’s division with a focus on analyzing Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Thunder Rosa, the Adam Page hero journey, new talent trying to make their mark, and more. Enjoy!

