VIP AUDIO 12/18 – East Coast Cast #481 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss fallout of the TLC PPV including Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane, women’s Royal Rumble predictions, new WWE contracts for New Day, more (93 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s live show, Cam and Trav get into the fallout of the TLC PPV. Charlotte Flair treated Kairi Sane unprofessionally, and injury may have resulted. Travis is still only watching NXT, so he is getting filled in on a lot of content. Women in the main events is so second nature now. Predictions on who might win the women’s Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan goes back to a familiar look. New Day sign new WWE contracts, and the story surrounding that piece of business. Live calls, emails, and more.

