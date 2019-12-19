VIP AUDIO 12/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to Dark Order destroying The Elite, Killer Kross’s release, Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, more (64 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react AEW Dynamite. They begin the show talking about a very confusing main event angle where the Dark Order took out all of The Elite. They also discuss Killer Kross FINALLY getting his release from Impact Wrestling, Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, and more on the AEW women’s division. From there, they take listener emails on AEW Dark, whether or not cereal is a soup (and Mike has to apologize to the cream-based soup community), and Mike and Andrew are both mortified about what Chicago puts on their hot dogs. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com.

