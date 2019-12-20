VIP AUDIO 12/19 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/7/1992): Wade Keller with columnist Christ Zavisa and Jason Powell discussing Watts interview, increased frequency of PPV events, future of indy scene, Cornette’s SMW (45 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part two of the two-and-a-half hour June 7, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Chris Zavisa discussing the just-completed Bill Watts interview in the previous hour and taking live calls on the hot topics that week including changes in WCW, steroid abuse and testing, and much more. At 35:35 Jason Powell joins the show as a caller with questions about the future of PPV and their diminishing value as they become more frequent. Also Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of the standout Arizona Cardinal’s receiver, is interviewed about other sports as a preview to his show following Focus.

