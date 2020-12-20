VIP AUDIO 12/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Cohost Kylin and Emmy Awardee writer/producer and wrestling fan Mark Blutman talk network notes on “Boy/Girl Meets World,” caller questions on COVID in TV/movie industry, how COVID is personal for Mark, more (83 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is a Deep Dive Kylin-produced event, featuring writer, producer, and friend of the show Mark Blutman. This live edition of the Deep Dive discussed the merits of network notes on a show’s success/failure and how WWE and AEW would need to keep those relationships strong, how Mark has seen the process work for single- and multi-cam shows, Mark’s experience working with some of the WWE personnel, where wrestling, sports, and nonessential programming needs to get it right, as well as callers asking about how COVID makes fandom tougher, does Mark see his cohorts in Hollywood doing it right, what Mark thought of Tom Cruise’s rant, and more.

