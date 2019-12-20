News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/19 – WKH – The News & NXT Review: NXT pulls ahead in more ratings metrics this week, suggested changes for AEW in two weeks, full review of big NXT episode with Baszler-Ripley, Cole-Balor (29 min)

December 20, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at NXT pulling ahead in more ratings metrics this week, then some suggested changes for AEW in two weeks, and finally a full review of a big NXT episode with the Shayna Baszler-Rhea Ripley and Adam Cole-Finn Balor title matches.

