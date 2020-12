VIP AUDIO 12/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett (AD-FREE): Sting debuts, Omega beats Mox for title, Impact Wrestling tie-in, live callers, emails (158 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss Kenny Omega beating Jon Moxley for the AEW Title with a big angle involving Don Callis with an Impact Wrestling tie-in, Sting debuts and Tony Schiavone goes absolutely bonkers for it, Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs, Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian, The Acclaimed make fun of The Young Bucks book cover, Brit Baker in action, and more.

