SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are here for another VIP, and the pair discuss a very Gargano Xmas episode of NXT. WWE now supports “Indy Wrestling!” AEW got bumped two hours for opening night basketball on TNT, and they react as they watch. A bit of a truncated book club segment. The B.A. Mailbag featuring its namesake.

