VIP AUDIO 12/23 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Let the narrative burn – Analyzing the artistry and future impact of Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in the Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC 2020 (58 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in the Firefly Inferno Match on WWE TLC 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn discusses why the match and show closing angle was an artistic failure. Specific discussion points include the cultivation of an environment and narrative in which the audience openly knows the product isn’t real, the in-ring work within the match, the artistry inside the supernatural world of WWE past and present, the importance of context within supernatural stories and characters, Randy Orton’s future, The Fiend’s future, the impact of this match and angle on WWE storylines, the impact on WWE business, and more. Enjoy!

