VIP AUDIO 12/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): KO re-signing with WWE, Reigns-Heyman angle on Smackdown, Lashley’s path, Drew McIntyre book review, UFC notes (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s special Tuesday episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

WWE Smackdown review including the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman angle

WWE Raw review including the apparent path of Bobby Lashley’s character and the Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan segment.

Reaction to Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE

Drew McIntyre book review

UFC Fight Night review

