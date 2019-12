KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Lee and Rush vs. Priest and Nese, debuts of Austin Theory and Shotzi Blackheart, Arturo Ruas’s character reset, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO