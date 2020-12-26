VIP AUDIO 12/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): Keller’s 2015 Year-in-Review with Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy including key names to watch in 2016, evaluating comedy of Steph, Vince, New Day, live callers (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-31-2015). His guest was ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional standup comedian Matt McCarthy with a look back at some top stories of 2015, a look ahead at some key top names in 2016, evaluating the comedy performances by Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and The New Day along with email and caller questions.

McCarthy on Roman Reigns: “I know I’m supposed to like this guy, but he comes across as the guy who’s having sex with my girlfriend behind my back.”

McCarthy on Stephanie McMahon: “I think she thinks she was giving an Emmy-winning performance… It’s good stuff, but I don’t think she realizes why it’s good.”

McCarthy: “I think it’s fairly obvious growing up in that house I have to assume Stephanie walked on water and Shane couldn’t do anything right. … Poor Shane would do some of the craziest bumps in the world, and you gotta assume it was to impress his dad.”

