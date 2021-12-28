SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood (AD-FREE): COVID issues in WWE, altered Raw line-up, on-site report, Miz & Maryse, live callers, emails (90 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:29:53 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails plus an on-site correspondent from Detroit. The on-site correspondent details long gaps between ring entrances and matches beginning, what happened off-air, how the crowd reacted to the big names absent from the show, who got the best and worst reactions, and more. The live calls and emails reacting to how WWE has handled COVID this week, the Miz & Maryse ceremony with Eric Bischoff, plus Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, RK-Bro, selfie videos from Big E and Seth Rollins, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO