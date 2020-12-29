VIP AUDIO 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss 2020’s best and worst fighters, fights, and events, biggest stories, more (140 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk about the wild year that was 2020. They discuss the fighter of the year, fight of the year, event of the year, biggest non-pandemic related stories, and best posters. They also discuss the worst fights, fighters, and events. They briefly discuss the year in professional wrestling before engaging in a prolonged discussion about several WrestleManias.

