VIP AUDIO 12/28 – WKH – SD Rating & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: TNA prepares to go head-to-head with Raw with Hogan and Bischoff, Mike Tyson, Bret Hart back with WWE, radical proposal for TNA, Ross update, Jericho, Flair-Hogan (130 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flashback to six Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in late-December 2009:

12/21 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ross updates health and TNA prospects, Hogan & Foley removed from WWE opening, Linda campaign controversy, Impact on Mondays, more (16 min.) : This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Jim Ross updating his condition and whether he was close to signing with TNA instead of WWE, Linda McMahon’s campaign declares her ahead in an internal poll now called into question, new on Impact airing on Monday nights in 2010 after Jan. 4, Tribute to the Troops ratings on NBC, Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley removed from WWE opening, TNA canceling tours, and more.

12/22 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Radical Proposal for TNA, Tyson as Guest Host, Roxxi, Rey Ratings Boost, Tag Team Prospects, Raw Thoughts, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Mike Tyson announced as guest hosting Raw and why it’s a good strategy for WWE that night, a pitch for TNA to offer legit press conferences after PPV events, Rey boosts Smackdown ratings, new Tag Team Prospects in WWE and TNA, Raw thoughts, Roxxi’s injury, and more.

12/23 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Major Ross Update, Ross on wrestler benefits, Jarrett on TNA timetable to compete with WWE, Kid Kash, Tyson, Sheamus speaks (26 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including items on Jim Ross’s future as an announcer, Ross’s take on wrestlers preparing for their futures, Jeff Jarrett on TNA’s timetable to compete with WWE, Kid Kash’s arrest, Mike Tyson, Sheamus speaks, Raw viewership, and more.

12/24 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Bret in WWE, Outsiders potential in TNA, Hogan and Bischoff in TNA, Hogan Australian tour talent potential for TNA (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format including questions on Bret Hart as a difference-maker in WWE, the potential of the Outsiders in TNA, Hogan and Bischoff’s potential roles in TNA on and off air, and whether any wrestlers from the Hulkamania tour of Australia can be valuable additions to TNA’s roster.

12/27 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Sheamus-Cena, Mickie James fat angle, Dreamer news, Hulk-Flair, Ross’s future, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline looks at the latest news on this holiday weekend including items on Sheamus-Cena, Mickie James fat angle, Dreamer departing WWE, Hulk-Flair named biggest story of the year in Australia, Jim Ross’s future, multiple VIP updates, and more.

12/28 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis: Vince McMahon appointed Bret Hart G.M. next week, Cena vs. Sheamus, Jericho wants back on Raw (31 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his rundown and analysis of the Dec. 28 edition of WWE Raw including thoughts on each segment, with a particular focus on the Bret Hart announcement, Vince McMahon-Shawn Michaels segment, the matches set up for next week, Chris Jericho’s attempt to get back on Raw, and more.

