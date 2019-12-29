VIP AUDIO 12/28 – WKPWP Jeff Jarrett Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (1-2-15) New Japan Wrestle Kingdom, Jim Ross, Bullet Club, Global Force Wrestling formation, TNA history, NWA, A.J. Styles journey (81 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (1-2-2015) featuring Jeff Jarrett talking about his involvement in the New Japan Wrestle Kingdom telecast in the U.S., Jim Ross calling the action, Bullet Club, Global Force Wrestling formation and future, TNA history, the NWA, A.J. Styles journey, and more.

