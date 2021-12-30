VIP AUDIO 12/29 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (09/19/1992): Keller and Meltzer join Arezzi to talk about Sting’s future, Rude’s future, talent blow-ups with Watts in WCW, wrestler medical coverage, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This features the September 19, 1992 debut episode of Pro Wrestling This Week, John Arezzi’s new radio show, followed by the usual Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#171) hosted by John Arezzi. PWTorch editor Wade Keller joins Arezzi on both shows. On PWTW he talks about hot topics in the news including the lack of medical coverage for WCW, Rick Rude’s contract situation in WCW, the latest controversies with Bill Watts running WCW, and more. Then on PWSpotlight, he’s joined by Dave Meltzer to discuss the latest blows-ups with Bill Watts and WCW talent including Brian Pillman and Paul Heyman.

