News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/29 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (09/19/1992): Keller and Meltzer join Arezzi to talk about Sting’s future, Rude’s future, talent blow-ups with Watts in WCW, wrestler medical coverage, more (51 min.)

December 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/29 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (09/19/1992): Keller and Meltzer join Arezzi to talk about Sting’s future, Rude’s future, talent blow-ups with Watts in WCW, wrestler medical coverage, more (51 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: This features the September 19, 1992 debut episode of Pro Wrestling This Week, John Arezzi’s new radio show, followed by the usual Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#171) hosted by John Arezzi. PWTorch editor Wade Keller joins Arezzi on both shows. On PWTW he talks about hot topics in the news including the lack of medical coverage for WCW, Rick Rude’s contract situation in WCW, the latest controversies with Bill Watts running WCW, and more. Then on PWSpotlight, he’s joined by Dave Meltzer to discuss the latest blows-ups with Bill Watts and WCW talent including Brian Pillman and Paul Heyman.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021