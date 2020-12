SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the guys talk about this week’s episode of ROH TV, as well as the matches added to the final battle card. Our guest this week is LSG, former member of Coast 2 Coast. He talks about his transition to becoming a singles wrestler in ROH, his recent match with Jay Lethal, and his upcoming Final Battle match.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO