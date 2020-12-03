VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Nights 9-12 of Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020 tour, New Japan Strong’s Road to Detonation begins (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado run down the next four nights of the Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020, including stellar matches from Robbie Eagles, and give more predictions as we head down the final stretch. Meanwhile, over on Strong, the Road to Detonation begins as aggrieved parties try to take down the nascent Team Filthy. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

