SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Lesnar's return, Reigns defends against Sami, Two Pie Toni, Madcap humor, live callers, emails (98 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:38:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss Brock Lesnar’s return, Sami Zayn’s performance, Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Title, and how we think the Reigns-Lesnar match will go at Day One and where that will lead. Also, a thorough dissecting of the Madcap Moss jokes and whether it’s becoming a guilty pleasure candidate or just an annoyance, Toni Storm’s follow-up to Charlotte throwing pies in her face, plus Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO