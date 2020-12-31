News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/30 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW Dynamite’s Brodie Lee tribute, NXT end of year awards, “The Expanse” and “His Dark Materials,” more (94 min)

December 31, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP brings Travis and Richard together again to discuss AEW Dynamite’s tribute to Brodie Lee. The special matches that were put together along with the touching words from some of Brodie’s friends and colleagues. A rundown of a decent-to-good NXT show. NXT end of year awards. Some talk about “The Expanse” and “His Dark Materials.” The B.A. mailbag.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020