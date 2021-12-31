News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Day 1 preview, Heyman’s Smackdown performance, Miz & Maryse renew vows, WWE affected by COVID, full NXT 2.0 review (54 min.)

December 30, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • Toni Storm’s departure from WWE.
  • A full review of Smackdown last week including the Paul Heyman sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton.
  • A full review of Raw including the A.J. Styles-Grayson Waller segment, several key absences due to COVID, and the Miz and Maryze renewal of wedding vows.
  • A WWE Day 1 PPV preview.
  • A full review of NXT 2.0 from this week.

