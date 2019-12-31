VIP AUDIO 12/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): Lana-Lashley wedding review, instant poll reaction, Orton swerve, Seth & AOP, improved Raw (114 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup, cohost of the PWT Talks NXT podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers with an extended early discussion on the wedding, but also Randy Orton’s knee injury swerve, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy’s rematch and their respective upsides, Charlotte’s promo, the latest with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against AOP and Seth Rollins, a general conversation about Raw being improved, Drew McIntyre’s change in demeanor, and more. They also talk with a caller who was in attendance providing in-arena insights. (Note: Because the caller portion went so long, the longer on-site correspondent segment and the Mailbag will be part of a special Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast on our blue-logo feed dropped Tuesday afternoon.)

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO