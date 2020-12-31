News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis of Brodie Lee tribute show with Brodie’s family, Erick Rowan, surprise gift by Tony Khan at the end, and lots of expressions of love (25 min)

December 31, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis of the Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber tribute show with Brodie’s family, Erick Rowan appearance, a surprise gift by Tony Khan to Brodie’s Lee’s older son at the end, and lots of expressions of love and great stories about Brodie as a wrestler, colleague, and father.

