VIP AUDIO 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot and Fear present The Glitter Bombs, an award show honoring the best in women’s wrestling in 2019 (85 min)

December 31, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: “The Glitter Bombs.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot present The Glitter Bombs, a year-end award show honoring the best in women’s wrestling in 2019. A slew of guest presenters stop by to announce listener picks for Favorite Wrestler, Match of the Year, Best Babyface, Best Look, and many more. Plus: Fear and Pageot share their own personal picks in each category.

