VIP AUDIO 12/31 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/27/1993): Paul Heyman talks about Hulk Hogan leaving WWF and his new promotion for a full hour, Bruce Mitchell joins Keller & Schire to talk current wrestling news (125 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 27, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire and guest analyst, PWTorch Newsletter columnist Bruce Mitchell, as they cover a variety of current events topics including Hulk Hogan’s official departure from the WWF, Hulk Hogan’s new beach-themed show in production, rants against the WCW mini-movies, praising Steve Austin, Barry Windham’s untimely injury, and more. Then in the final hour, Paul Heyman joins Keller & Schire to discuss the state of pro wrestling and his upstart wrestling promotion that preceded his involvement in ECW. He explains why he wasn’t targeting Hulk Hogan 20 years ago because it would make his group look second-rate and would in the long run work against his cause. In the end, some late night TV discussion with the end of David Letterman’s run on Late Night on NBC. Note that 62 minutes into the audio file, Paul Heyman acknowledges he used to love George Schire’s columns in Norman Kietzer’s magazine.

