VIP AUDIO 12/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Best giants in wrestling? What’s so great about Kenny Omega? Championship Scramble? Worst wrestling books? Old video games, Okada, Hippopotamuses, more (104 min)

In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including the following…

Best giants in wrestling?

What do people really see in Kenny Omega?

Why does Todd hate hippopotamuses so much, especially since they can walk underwater?

Should they bring back the Championship Scramble?

Is there any good way to use insider terms on a wrestling TV show?

Does John Cena endorsing the “Walk With Elias” catchphrase pretty much encapsulate both him and it?

What are Todd’s “bottom tier” books and why?

Is there an out clause for WWE when it comes to their Saudi Arabia events in case of a disaster or natural disaster?

Who was the first person you were surprised to learn listened to your work?

Who have you interviewed that surprises you the most either positively or negatively?

Are there exceptionally positive or negative reactions to your work that stands out in your mind?

Did you ever collect wrestling figures such as Hasbro and LJN (and what does LJN stand for)? How about old wrestling video games on Nintendo, Super NES, and Genesis?

Who are some mostly-TNA-related stars that you were surprised didn’t make it bigger than they did?

Why didn’t Monte Brown or D’Angelo Dinero (“The Pope”) do better than they did in TNA and elsewhere later?

What are your thoughts on Evil not challenging for the IWGP Title at WrestleKingdom?

Has Okada left a step and had a bad 2020?

Who qualifies as the greatest World Champions in pro wrestling since 1999?

Was the Akira Maeda vs. Alexander Karelin fight from 1999 a work or a shoot?

What territory would people have predicted would go national and dominate the industry if they were asked in 1965, 1970, 1975, or 1980?

Do you think there will be anything learned from whether AEW or Smackdown earned new viewers following NBA and NFL games respectively this month?

What do you think AEW’s plans are for Dark Order?

Would Retribution members be revived if they dropped the masks?

What are your favorite Jon Huber matches?

