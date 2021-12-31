News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – WKPWP WWE Day 1 Preview Special & 10 Yrs Ago WWE TLC PPV Post-show (AD-FREE): Nick & Tom preview Reigns-Lesnar, Lynch-Morgan, Miz-Edge (138 min.)

December 31, 2021

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – WKPWP WWE Day 1 Preview Special & 10 Yrs Ago WWE TLC PPV Post-show (AD-FREE): Nick & Tom preview Reigns-Lesnar, Lynch-Morgan, Miz-Edge (138 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show featuring first, Tom Colohue & Nick Barbati previewing WWE Day 1 including Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Miz vs. Edge, Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, and more. They also discuss reaching their one-year mark as podcast co-hosts.

Then we jump back to the previously VIP-exclusive WWE PPV Post-show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussing the Dec. 18, 2011 WWE TLC PPV in depth including the Daniel Bryan World Title win, Zack Ryder’s U.S. Title win, the three-way WWE Title TLC main event, and the entire show.

