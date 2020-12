SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup, Nate Lindberg, and Kelly Wells take over the Sunday Dailycast to discuss NXT Takeover WarGames including men’s and women’s WarGames matches, Triple H conference call notes, and more.

