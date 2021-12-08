VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Live reaction to Gargano’s promo on NXT, WarGames, Brock-Reigns, McAfee’s Future Endeavored quip, Sami, Cody, Briscoes-FTR, TripleMania, Syuri at World of Stardom (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

NXT WarGames talk

Pat McAfee’s “Future Endeavored Kick” quip on Smackdown

Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Day One

Charlotte, Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Division in general

Cody Rhodes and the table spot and back burns, Brandi’s social media ineptness

Briscoes-FTR social media duel over t-shirts

AAA TripleMania thoughts

Syuri’s upcoming World of Stardom match and great matches leading into the title shot

Live watching and reactions to the Johnny Gargano speech on NXT TV

Some talk about the latest two “Succession” episodes and the New Yorker article on Jeremy Strong.

