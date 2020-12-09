News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/8 – WKPWP Top Guy Tuesday (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann evaluate World Champions in 2020 and predictions for 2021 including WWE, AEW, New Japan, NXT, more (109 min)

December 8, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Top Guy Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from PWTorch.com, the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive,” and the PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP edition. They review in depth the top World Championship reigns on WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, and New Japan, and then in the VIP Aftershow, they cover NXT, MLW, Impact, and ROH. There’s lengthy focus on Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega, and Tetsuya Naito, with a look at their strengths and weaknesses that could determine whether they hold the titles well into 2021, and if they don’t, who are the top options to take the titles from them.

