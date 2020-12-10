VIP AUDIO 12/9 – East Coast Cast #530 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW and their working relationship with Impact Wrestling including Kenny Omega and Don Callis, NXT WarGames reactions, more (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s show, the talk is dominated by AEW and their working relationship with Impact Wrestling. Kenny Omega after winning the AEW title fled to the Impact zone to get some things off of his chest. Don Callis turns out to be a sinister, long-term planner. Sting set to make his first statements in AEW. Impact Wrestling’s historic main event coming this weekend. NXT WarGames reactions. That weird feeling having three national wrestling brands to seriously discuss! Calls, emails, and more.

