VIP AUDIO 2/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Shayna bites Becky’s neck, Drew on MVP Lounge, Hardy confronts Orton, callers, on-site report (106 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Javier Machado to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch’s neck, Drew McIntyre on the MVP Lounge, Matt Hardy confronting Randy Orton over the Edge attack, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, Seth & Co. vs. KO & Joe & Raiders, and more with live callers and a mailbag segment. Also, they talk with an on-site correspondent from Ontario, Calif. with details from in the arena including before and after Raw aired.

