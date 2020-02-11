News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/10 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Shayna biting Becky’s neck and Becky commandeering ambulance, Matt Hardy confronts Orton, Charlotte-Ripley, McIntyre on MVP Lounge (31 min)

February 11, 2020


WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch’s neck and Becky commandeering ambulance, Matt Hardy confronting Randy Orton, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre on MVP Lounge, Asuka challenges Becky for Raw Title, an eight-man main event tag match, Aleister Black, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019