VIP AUDIO 2/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel (AD-FREE): Moxley vs. Santana, new Inner Circle member, Riho vs. Nyla Rose, Omega & Page vs. SCU, live callers & mailbag & on-site report (115 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s AEW Dynamite TV Hits & Misses columnist Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Austin, Tex. Everyone seems to agree this was possibly their best start-to-finish product to date, including Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. SCU for the tag titles, Riho defending against Nyla Rose, Jon Moxley vs. Santana, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, another Britt Baker heel promo with Tony Schiavone, the introduction of Jeff Cobb to Inner Circle, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, and several Revolution PPV developments. The on-site correspondent talks about the crowd size, crowd enthusiasm, crowd reactions to wrestlers, and what happened off-air before and after Dynamite, plus the overall fan experience.

