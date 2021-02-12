VIP AUDIO 2/12 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Jon Mezzera cohosts to talk Elimination Chamber 2011 and preview upcoming Chamber PPV (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Jon Mezzera, author of the “Raw Hits and Misses” report for PWTorch.com, joins Frank to discuss the Elimination Chamber PPV from 2011. Jon was in attendance for the show and offers an in-person perspective. Chamber matches were for the World Heavyweight Championship (held by Edge) and the right to face the WWE Champion at the upcoming WrestleMania. Other matches were Alberto Del Rio vs. Kofi Kingston, Miz vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler for the WWE title, which they compare to recent match between McIntyre and Goldberg. They talk the story between John Cena and the Rock and was there another way to book it, and the awful commentary on the show mostly from Booker T. Other items are Trish Stratus and how she’d hold up today, Nexus, and the Corre. They then give an early preview of the upcoming PPV and discuss potential WrestleMania scenarios.

